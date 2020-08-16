domenica, Agosto 16, 2020
Breaking News

PAROLIN AGLI ASSUNZIONISTI: AUDACI, LIBERI E AL SERVIZIO DEL PROSSIMO PER EVANGELIZZARE

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

U.S. WELCOMES LITHUANIAS BAN OF HIZBALLAH AS A TERRORIST ORGANIZATION

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRIME MINISTER MORAWIECKI

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRESIDENT ANDRZEJ DUDA

U.S.-POLAND ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

SECRETARY POMPEO’S MEETING WITH POLISH PRIME MINISTER MORAWIECKI

U.S.-POLAND ENHANCED DEFENSE COOPERATION AGREEMENT

Agenparl

SLAVERY AFTER ROME, 500-1100

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) -NEW YORK CITY & OXFORD, dom 16 agosto 2020

Slavery After Rome, 500-1100 offers a substantially new interpretation of what happened to slavery in Western Europe in the centuries that followed the fall of the Roman Empire. The periods at either end of the early middle ages are associated with iconic forms of unfreedom: Roman slavery at one end; at the other, the serfdom of the twelfth century and beyond, together with, in Southern Europe, a revitalised urban chattel slavery dealing chiefly in non-Christians. How and why this major change took place in the intervening period has been a long-standing puzzle. This study picks up the various threads linking this transformation across the centuries, and situates them within the full context of what slavery and unfreedom were being used for in the early middle ages.

This volume adopts a broad comparative perspective, covering different regions of Western Europe over six centuries, to try to answer the following questions: who might become enslaved and why? What did this mean for them, and for their lords? What made people opt for certain ways of exploiting unfree labour over others in different times and places, and is it possible, underneath all this diversity, to identify some coherent trajectories of historical change?

Fonte/Source: https://global.oup.com/academic/product/slavery-after-rome-500-1100-9780198865810?cc=us&lang=en

Post collegati

STRATEGY

Redazione

VEILED POWER

Redazione

EDIBLE GENDER, MOTHER-IN-LAW STYLE, AND OTHER GRAMMATICAL WONDERS

Redazione

THE TALMUD’S RED FENCE

Redazione

MEDIEVAL AND EARLY MODERN PORTRAYALS OF JULIUS CAESAR

Redazione

SLAVERY AFTER ROME, 500-1100

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More