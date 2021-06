(AGENPARL) – QUEZON CITY (PHILIPPINES), mer 09 giugno 2021



To accommodate UP students in need of learning assistance in AY 2020-2021, the SLAS Online will accept applications beginning 9 June 2021

Learning Assistance Application Deadline: June 9-13, 2021

Release of Results: June 14, 2021

Submission of Appeals: June 14-16, 2021

