(AGENPARL) – GLOBAL, gio 28 gennaio 2021 Airbus has successfully completed the first key phase of the Skynet 6A project with the achievement of the Preliminary Design Review (PDR). The project now has permission to move into the next phase leading to the Critical Design Review (CDR).

Fonte/Source: https://www.airbus.com/newsroom/press-releases/en/2021/01/skynet-6a-successfully-passes-preliminary-design-review.html