SKIN CANCER CENTER OFFERS EXPERT CARE FOR COMMON CANCERS

Published on Monday, July 6, 2020

By: Kate Royals, Physicians’ Face and Skin Center has expanded, adding more board-certified dermatologists and a greater range of procedures in a brand new space.

The Skin Cancer Center at Face and Skin, located directly below The Face and Skin Center at the Township in Ridgeland, provides patients a one-stop shop for skin cancer-related services in addition to general, medical and cosmetic dermatology.

Brodell

“The Skin Cancer Center is my department’s biggest gift to the community,” said Dr. Robert Brodell, professor and chair of the Department of Dermatology at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. “Having a place where lesions can be checked and appropriate biopsy and definitive treatment are deployed will help thousands of Mississippians in coming years.”

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer in the United States, with one out of every five Americans developing it by the age of 70. Those statistics speak to the importance of the services that the experts at The Skin Cancer Center at Face and Skin provide.

Jordan

Black

Dr. William Black, an associate professor in the Department of Dermatology and board-certified dermatologist who specializes in Mohs surgery, and Dr. Randy Jordan, a professor in the Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery and facial plastic surgeon trained in a modified Mohs surgery technique, now have a more efficient workspace and more availability to treat patients.

Mohs surgery is considered the most effective technique for treating basal cell carcinomas and squamous cell carcinomas, the two most common types of skin cancer.

The entire procedure, including the lab work, is done in stages during the visit. The procedure allows for the removal of all cancerous cells for the highest cure rate while spreading is that sparing healthy tissue and leaving the smallest possible scar, according to the Skin Cancer Foundation.

The new center is located directly below the Face and Skin Center at the Township in Ridgeland.

Black performs the entire procedure himself. First, he removes the cancerous tissue, then analyzes the lab specimens and closes or reconstructs the wound – all during a single appointment.

Jordan utilizes a tele-pathology system to review the specimens with a UMMC pathologist while the patient is at the Skin Cancer Center.

The space makes the process seamless, and Jordan said this new set up is a benefit for both patients and employees.

“The new Skin Cancer Center enables me to provide faster service to my patients, and the convenient access on the ground floor makes it easier on them also,” said Jordan, who practices in the center three times a month. “The enlarged space allows for improved flow, and the new lab space makes it easier on the employees.”

Black works in the lab during a Mohs procedure at the Skin Cancer Center.

Joseph Martin, a patient of Black’s, traveled from Bentonia with his wife Kim to have two cancerous spots on his face removed in June, about a month after the center had been up and running.

Joseph said he’s always had a good experience with his appointments with Black, but Kim points out that day’s visit was definitely quicker than previous appointments.

“It’s all more streamlined,” she said.

Additionally, extra space in the center is being used for general dermatology purposes including patch testing. As needs grow, ultimately the Skin Cancer Center will be doing only skin cancer-related screenings and surgeries.

Jennifer Bryant, the Department of Dermatology’s director of ambulatory operations, said that after growing so much the past few years, the new space is welcome for employees, providers and patients. “We were running out of space, and the Skin Cancer Center has improved our patient access.”

To schedule an appointment at The Skin Cancer Center at Face and Skin, call 601-815-3374.

Fonte/Source: https://www.umc.edu/news/News_Articles/2020/07/Skin-Cancer-Center-offers-expert-care.html