SKILLS AND TRANSFORMATION OF THE EU’S AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, lun 25 maggio 2020 The conference will be an opportunity to discuss the ongoing challenges for skills in the sector and reflect upon the solutions. The event will bring together policymakers at national and supranational levels, experts from the field, training providers and automotive industry value-chain, such as original equipment manufacturers, large enterprises and small businesses.

It takes place in the context of the Blueprint for sectoral cooperation on skills in the automotive sector and its running initiatives.

