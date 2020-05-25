lunedì, Maggio 25, 2020
FASE 2: PD, SERVONO NORME PER RILANCIARE CROCIERE

GIUSTIZIA: GIORGIS, RIFORMARE CSM PER PRESERVARNE AUTOREVOLEZZA

SCUOLA: INTERGRUPPO DONNE, SOLIDARIETà AD AZZOLINA, SCONCERTANTE OFFESE ANCHE DA EDUCATORI

PRIME MINISTER MARIN ABSENT FROM DUTY DUE TO A COLD

25/05/2020 COVID-19/MISSING CHILDREN’S DAY: MISSING MIGRANT CHILDREN NEED OUR HELP

IN INDIA LA CONTA DEI DANNI DEL CICLONE AMPHAN

COVID-19, DI MAIO: OGGI HO INCONTRATO VIRGINIA RAGGI, GRAZIE PER IL LAVORO…

FASE2, VIMINALE: ASSISTENTI CIVICI, SENZA PREVENTIVA CONSULTAZIONE MINISTERO

GIUSTIZIA, DOMANI ALLE 18 VERTICE A PALAZZO CHIGI

DL LIQUIDITà: BENAMATI (PD), LAVORO SERIO CHE RISPONDE A NOSTRO SISTEMA INDUSTRIALE

SKILLS AND TRANSFORMATION OF THE EU’S AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR

(AGENPARL) – BRUXELLES, lun 25 maggio 2020 The conference will be an opportunity to discuss the ongoing challenges for skills in the sector and reflect upon the solutions. The event will bring together policymakers at national and supranational levels, experts from the field, training providers and automotive industry value-chain, such as original equipment manufacturers, large enterprises and small businesses.

It takes place in the context of the Blueprint for sectoral cooperation on skills in the automotive sector and its running initiatives.

Fonte/Source: https://europa.eu/newsroom/events/skills-and-transformation-eu%25E2%2580%2599s-automotive-sector_en

