Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
Skill Development fund and employment opportunities
05 FEB 2021
The National Skill Development Fund (NSDF),has been helpful in increasing skilling of youth, enabling increased employment opportunities for them. NSDF meets its objectives through National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), which is an industry led ‘Not For Profit Company’ set up for building skill development capacity and forging strong linkages with the market. NSDC acts as a catalyst in skill development by providing funding to enterprises, companies and organizations that provide skill training. It also develops appropriate models to enhance, support and coordinate private sector initiatives. The State/Union Territory-wise number of youths trained under schemes implemented by NSDC from the funds disbursed through NSDF is at Annexure I.
NSDC promotes establishment of model and aspirational skill centres known as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) for imparting skill training in every district throughout the country. A financial assistance of Rs. 231 Crore has been provided by NSDF to NSDC for setting up of PMKKs. 738 PMKKs have been established till date. The State/ UT-wise list of PMKKs established is at Annexure II.
This information was given by the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Raj Kumar Singh in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.
ANNEXURE I
State/Union Territory-wise list of number of youths trained under Schemes implemented by NSDC, from the funds disbursed through NSDF
|
State / Union Territory
|
Number of Youths Trained under Schemes
|
Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY)
|
Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Projects
|
Counselling Retraining and Redeployment (CRR) Scheme of Department of Public Enterprises (DPE)
|
UDAAN Scheme of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)
|
Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PKVY) of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)
|
Total
|
Short Term Training (STT)
|
Special Projects Laboratory (SPL)
|
Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL)
|
Andaman and Nicobar Islands
|
1282
|
0
|
46
|
90
|
90
|
0
|
0
|
1508
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
115217
|
5746
|
124047
|
1733
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
246743
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
12100
|
2301
|
40286
|
440
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
55127
|
Assam
|
96359
|
7607
|
490510
|
2465
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
596941
|
Bihar
|
219010
|
5897
|
220802
|
11575
|
230
|
0
|
0
|
457514
|
Chandigarh
|
6369
|
916
|
5044
|
1370
|
0
|
0
|
529
|
14228
|
Chhattisgarh
|
71369
|
745
|
24567
|
8897
|
305
|
0
|
0
|
105883
|
Delhi
|
128255
|
20033
|
194543
|
3857
|
0
|
0
|
25916
|
372604
|
Goa
|
1292
|
223
|
3783
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
5298
|
Gujarat
|
85529
|
9723
|
187231
|
1736
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
284219
|
Haryana
|
255504
|
12977
|
224282
|
2909
|
11
|
0
|
0
|
495683
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
46157
|
5654
|
39085
|
1492
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
92388
|
Jammu and Kashmir
|
93940
|
4005
|
136952
|
3225
|
0
|
38942
|
0
|
277064
|
Jharkhand
|
60535
|
2265
|
181048
|
21395
|
2220
|
0
|
0
|
267463
|
Karnataka
|
113898
|
12102
|
272204
|
2316
|
667
|
0
|
0
|
401187
|
Kerala
|
47441
|
500
|
161987
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
4817
|
214745
|
Ladakh
|
2032
|
142
|
93
|
283
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
2550
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
338797
|
14983
|
265822
|
8190
|
30
|
0
|
0
|
627822
|
Maharashtra
|
137808
|
28586
|
766308
|
6193
|
55
|
0
|
52898
|
991848
|
Manipur
|
18072
|
570
|
36506
|
203
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
55351
|
Meghalaya
|
13041
|
90
|
12650
|
336
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
26117
|
Mizoram
|
7846
|
1182
|
3291
|
150
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
12469
|
Nagaland
|
5585
|
868
|
12439
|
898
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
19790
|
Odisha
|
122538
|
4633
|
319860
|
8203
|
30
|
0
|
0
|
455264
|
Puducherry
|
6770
|
115
|
4714
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
11599
|
Punjab
|
177716
|
6518
|
115276
|
462
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
299972
|
Rajasthan
|
303421
|
2388
|
575515
|
683
|
315
|
0
|
0
|
882322
|
Sikkim
|
5087
|
228
|
1533
|
1264
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
8112
|
Tamil Nadu
|
174107
|
13858
|
288178
|
1282
|
43
|
0
|
1074
|
478542
|
Telangana
|
136594
|
3571
|
114208
|
933
|
51
|
0
|
0
|
255357
|
Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu
|
2817
|
0
|
5007
|
150
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
7974
|
Tripura
|
17752
|
3268
|
82332
|
497
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
103849
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
589880
|
23579
|
892354
|
10138
|
0
|
0
|
4358
|
|
Uttarakhand
|
65920
|
1060
|
102353
|
1080
|
0
|
0
|
0
|
170413
|
West Bengal
|
183442
|
2848
|
163742
|
13293
|
2550
|
0
|
0
|
365875
|
Total
|
|
199181
|
|
117738
|
6597
|
38942
|
89592
|
ANNEXURE II
State/Union Territory-wise list of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs)
|
S. No.
|
State / Union Territory
|
Number of PMKKs
|
1.
|
Andaman And Nicobar Islands
|
1
|
2.
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
24
|
3.
|
Arunachal Pradesh
|
8
|
4.
|
Assam
|
29
|
5.
|
Bihar
|
48
|
6.
|
Chandigarh
|
1
|
7.
|
Chhattisgarh
|
27
|
8.
|
Delhi
|
10
|
9.
|
Goa
|
1
|
10.
|
Gujarat
|
34
|
11.
|
Haryana
|
23
|
12.
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
11
|
13.
|
Jammu And Kashmir
|
20
|
14.
|
Jharkhand
|
24
|
15.
|
Karnataka
|
35
|
16.
|
Kerala
|
19
|
17.
|
Madhya Pradesh
|
52
|
18.
|
Maharashtra
|
43
|
19.
|
Manipur
|
13
|
20.
|
Meghalaya
|
4
|
21.
|
Mizoram
|
2
|
22.
|
Nagaland
|
3
|
23.
|
Odisha
|
30
|
24.
|
Puducherry
|
4
|
25.
|
Punjab
|
24
|
26.
|
Rajasthan
|
35
|
27.
|
Sikkim
|
2
|
28.
|
Tamil Nadu
|
34
|
29.
|
Telangana
|
28
|
30.
|
Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu
|
2
|
31.
|
Tripura
|
4
|
32.
|
Uttar Pradesh
|
87
|
33.
|
Uttarakhand
|
13
|
34.
|
West Bengal
|
43
|
Total
|
738
