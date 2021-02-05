(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), ven 05 febbraio 2021

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Skill Development fund and employment opportunities





Posted On:

05 FEB 2021 7:49PM by PIB Delhi

The National Skill Development Fund (NSDF),has been helpful in increasing skilling of youth, enabling increased employment opportunities for them. NSDF meets its objectives through National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), which is an industry led ‘Not For Profit Company’ set up for building skill development capacity and forging strong linkages with the market. NSDC acts as a catalyst in skill development by providing funding to enterprises, companies and organizations that provide skill training. It also develops appropriate models to enhance, support and coordinate private sector initiatives. The State/Union Territory-wise number of youths trained under schemes implemented by NSDC from the funds disbursed through NSDF is at Annexure I.

NSDC promotes establishment of model and aspirational skill centres known as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) for imparting skill training in every district throughout the country. A financial assistance of Rs. 231 Crore has been provided by NSDF to NSDC for setting up of PMKKs. 738 PMKKs have been established till date. The State/ UT-wise list of PMKKs established is at Annexure II.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Raj Kumar Singh in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

ANNEXURE I

State/Union Territory-wise list of number of youths trained under Schemes implemented by NSDC, from the funds disbursed through NSDF

State / Union Territory Number of Youths Trained under Schemes Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY) Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Projects Counselling Retraining and Redeployment (CRR) Scheme of Department of Public Enterprises (DPE) UDAAN Scheme of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PKVY) of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Total Short Term Training (STT) Special Projects Laboratory (SPL) Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) Andaman and Nicobar Islands 1282 0 46 90 90 0 0 1508 Andhra Pradesh 115217 5746 124047 1733 0 0 0 246743 Arunachal Pradesh 12100 2301 40286 440 0 0 0 55127 Assam 96359 7607 490510 2465 0 0 0 596941 Bihar 219010 5897 220802 11575 230 0 0 457514 Chandigarh 6369 916 5044 1370 0 0 529 14228 Chhattisgarh 71369 745 24567 8897 305 0 0 105883 Delhi 128255 20033 194543 3857 0 0 25916 372604 Goa 1292 223 3783 0 0 0 0 5298 Gujarat 85529 9723 187231 1736 0 0 0 284219 Haryana 255504 12977 224282 2909 11 0 0 495683 Himachal Pradesh 46157 5654 39085 1492 0 0 0 92388 Jammu and Kashmir 93940 4005 136952 3225 0 38942 0 277064 Jharkhand 60535 2265 181048 21395 2220 0 0 267463 Karnataka 113898 12102 272204 2316 667 0 0 401187 Kerala 47441 500 161987 0 0 0 4817 214745 Ladakh 2032 142 93 283 0 0 0 2550 Madhya Pradesh 338797 14983 265822 8190 30 0 0 627822 Maharashtra 137808 28586 766308 6193 55 0 52898 991848 Manipur 18072 570 36506 203 0 0 0 55351 Meghalaya 13041 90 12650 336 0 0 0 26117 Mizoram 7846 1182 3291 150 0 0 0 12469 Nagaland 5585 868 12439 898 0 0 0 19790 Odisha 122538 4633 319860 8203 30 0 0 455264 Puducherry 6770 115 4714 0 0 0 0 11599 Punjab 177716 6518 115276 462 0 0 0 299972 Rajasthan 303421 2388 575515 683 315 0 0 882322 Sikkim 5087 228 1533 1264 0 0 0 8112 Tamil Nadu 174107 13858 288178 1282 43 0 1074 478542 Telangana 136594 3571 114208 933 51 0 0 255357 Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu 2817 0 5007 150 0 0 0 7974 Tripura 17752 3268 82332 497 0 0 0 103849 Uttar Pradesh 589880 23579 892354 10138 0 0 4358 Uttarakhand 65920 1060 102353 1080 0 0 0 170413 West Bengal 183442 2848 163742 13293 2550 0 0 365875 Total 199181 117738 6597 38942 89592

ANNEXURE II

State/Union Territory-wise list of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs)

S. No. State / Union Territory Number of PMKKs 1. Andaman And Nicobar Islands 1 2. Andhra Pradesh 24 3. Arunachal Pradesh 8 4. Assam 29 5. Bihar 48 6. Chandigarh 1 7. Chhattisgarh 27 8. Delhi 10 9. Goa 1 10. Gujarat 34 11. Haryana 23 12. Himachal Pradesh 11 13. Jammu And Kashmir 20 14. Jharkhand 24 15. Karnataka 35 16. Kerala 19 17. Madhya Pradesh 52 18. Maharashtra 43 19. Manipur 13 20. Meghalaya 4 21. Mizoram 2 22. Nagaland 3 23. Odisha 30 24. Puducherry 4 25. Punjab 24 26. Rajasthan 35 27. Sikkim 2 28. Tamil Nadu 34 29. Telangana 28 30. Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu 2 31. Tripura 4 32. Uttar Pradesh 87 33. Uttarakhand 13 34. West Bengal 43 Total 738

