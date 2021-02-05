venerdì, Febbraio 5, 2021
SKILL DEVELOPMENT FUND AND EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), ven 05 febbraio 2021

Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship

Skill Development fund and employment opportunities

Posted On:
05 FEB 2021 7:49PM by PIB Delhi

The National Skill Development Fund (NSDF),has been helpful in increasing skilling of youth, enabling increased employment opportunities for them. NSDF meets its objectives through National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), which is an industry led ‘Not For Profit Company’ set up for building skill development capacity and forging strong linkages with the market. NSDC acts as a catalyst in skill development by providing funding to enterprises, companies and organizations that provide skill training. It also develops appropriate models to enhance, support and coordinate private sector initiatives. The State/Union Territory-wise number of youths trained under schemes implemented by NSDC from the funds disbursed through NSDF is at Annexure I.

NSDC promotes establishment of model and aspirational skill centres known as Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendra (PMKK) for imparting skill training in every district throughout the country. A financial assistance of Rs. 231 Crore has been provided by NSDF to NSDC for setting up of PMKKs. 738 PMKKs have been established till date. The State/ UT-wise list of PMKKs established is at Annexure II.

This information was given by the Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Raj Kumar Singh in a written reply in Rajya Sabha today.

****

BN/MR

ANNEXURE I

State/Union Territory-wise list of number of youths trained under Schemes implemented by NSDC, from the funds disbursed through NSDF

State / Union Territory

Number of Youths Trained under Schemes

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY)

Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Projects

Counselling Retraining and Redeployment (CRR) Scheme of Department of Public Enterprises (DPE)

UDAAN Scheme of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA)

Pravasi Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PKVY) of Ministry of External Affairs (MEA)

Total

Short Term Training (STT)

Special Projects Laboratory (SPL)

Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL)

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

1282

0

46

90

90

0

0

1508

Andhra Pradesh

115217

5746

124047

1733

0

0

0

246743

Arunachal Pradesh

12100

2301

40286

440

0

0

0

55127

Assam

96359

7607

490510

2465

0

0

0

596941

Bihar

219010

5897

220802

11575

230

0

0

457514

Chandigarh

6369

916

5044

1370

0

0

529

14228

Chhattisgarh

71369

745

24567

8897

305

0

0

105883

Delhi

128255

20033

194543

3857

0

0

25916

372604

Goa

1292

223

3783

0

0

0

0

5298

Gujarat

85529

9723

187231

1736

0

0

0

284219

Haryana

255504

12977

224282

2909

11

0

0

495683

Himachal Pradesh

46157

5654

39085

1492

0

0

0

92388

Jammu and Kashmir

93940

4005

136952

3225

0

38942

0

277064

Jharkhand

60535

2265

181048

21395

2220

0

0

267463

Karnataka

113898

12102

272204

2316

667

0

0

401187

Kerala

47441

500

161987

0

0

0

4817

214745

Ladakh

2032

142

93

283

0

0

0

2550

Madhya Pradesh

338797

14983

265822

8190

30

0

0

627822

Maharashtra

137808

28586

766308

6193

55

0

52898

991848

Manipur

18072

570

36506

203

0

0

0

55351

Meghalaya

13041

90

12650

336

0

0

0

26117

Mizoram

7846

1182

3291

150

0

0

0

12469

Nagaland

5585

868

12439

898

0

0

0

19790

Odisha

122538

4633

319860

8203

30

0

0

455264

Puducherry

6770

115

4714

0

0

0

0

11599

Punjab

177716

6518

115276

462

0

0

0

299972

Rajasthan

303421

2388

575515

683

315

0

0

882322

Sikkim

5087

228

1533

1264

0

0

0

8112

Tamil Nadu

174107

13858

288178

1282

43

0

1074

478542

Telangana

136594

3571

114208

933

51

0

0

255357

Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu

2817

0

5007

150

0

0

0

7974

Tripura

17752

3268

82332

497

0

0

0

103849

Uttar Pradesh

589880

23579

892354

10138

0

0

4358

Uttarakhand

65920

1060

102353

1080

0

0

0

170413

West Bengal

183442

2848

163742

13293

2550

0

0

365875

Total

199181

117738

6597

38942

89592

ANNEXURE II

State/Union Territory-wise list of Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Kendras (PMKKs)

S. No.

State / Union Territory

Number of PMKKs

1.

Andaman And Nicobar Islands

1

2.

Andhra Pradesh

24

3.

Arunachal Pradesh

8

4.

Assam

29

5.

Bihar

48

6.

Chandigarh

1

7.

Chhattisgarh

27

8.

Delhi

10

9.

Goa

1

10.

Gujarat

34

11.

Haryana

23

12.

Himachal Pradesh

11

13.

Jammu And Kashmir

20

14.

Jharkhand

24

15.

Karnataka

35

16.

Kerala

19

17.

Madhya Pradesh

52

18.

Maharashtra

43

19.

Manipur

13

20.

Meghalaya

4

21.

Mizoram

2

22.

Nagaland

3

23.

Odisha

30

24.

Puducherry

4

25.

Punjab

24

26.

Rajasthan

35

27.

Sikkim

2

28.

Tamil Nadu

34

29.

Telangana

28

30.

Dadra And Nagar Haveli And Daman And Diu

2

31.

Tripura

4

32.

Uttar Pradesh

87

33.

Uttarakhand

13

34.

West Bengal

43

Total

738

****

(Release ID: )
Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1695636

