giovedì, Giugno 4, 2020
Breaking News

DECRETO <I>LIQUIDITà</I>: DICHIARAZIONI DI VOTO E VOTO DI FIDUCIA IN AULA

THIRTIETH PLENARY SESSION: EDPB RESPONSE TO NGOS ON HUNGARIAN DECREES AND STATEMENT…

GOVERNMENT DECIDES ON FACE MASKS AND DISCUSSES BORDER TRAFFIC IN ITS INFORMAL…

SPEECH: PM STATEMENT AT THE CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 3 JUNE 2020

SUPPLEMENTARY BUDGET INCLUDES MAJOR CLIMATE-FRIENDLY RECOVERY PACKAGE: PUBLIC TRANSPORT SUPPORT AND INFRASTRUCTURE…

L’IRAQ RICORDA DON RAGHEED, UCCISO DALL’ISIS PER NON AVER CHIUSO LA SUA…

MINISTER HARAKKA ATTENDS MEETINGS OF EU TRANSPORT AND TELECOMMUNICATIONS MINISTERS

POLICY PAPER: SLIDES AND DATASETS TO ACCOMPANY CORONAVIRUS PRESS CONFERENCE: 3 JUNE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1509 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

SENATO.IT – DDL S. 1607 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – NOMINA RELATORE

Agenparl

SJD GRADUATES HAIM ABRAHAM AND EDEN SARID CELEBRATE U OF T’S VIRTUAL CONVOCATION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – TORONTO (CANADA), gio 04 giugno 2020

At home, online and with humour, U of T’s Class of 2020 celebrate a virtual convocation

With social media, Zoom calls and signs planted on front lawns and draped from apartment balconies, there was no shortage of well-wishing for the University of Toronto’s class of 2020 – the first in the university’s 193 years to celebrate convocation remotely.

Some crafty graduates set the stage for their at-home convocation with cardboard props and makeshift gowns. Others left a running commentary of congratulatory messages on a chat window that accompanied the virtual event.

Haim Abraham and his partner Eden Sarid, both receiving their [SDJ doctoral degrees] from the Faculty of Law, dressed up for the occasion, substituting blue and teal bath robes for graduation gowns and wearing aluminum foil mortarboards – with a USB stick dangling from a cord and a charging cable acting as the tassels. They posed in front of a garden shed, decorated with a sign saying “Convocovid Hall,” and a cardboard CN Tower.

The day carried extra significance for the couple: Abraham received his U of T acceptance the same day he and Sarid were married. “Today, it’s like things are coming full circle,” he said.

Read more about U of T’s virtual convocation at U of T News

Fonte/Source: https://www.law.utoronto.ca/news/sjd-graduates-haim-abraham-and-eden-sarid-celebrate-u-ts-virtual-convocation

Post collegati

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE DOMINICAN REPUBLIC AGRICULTURAL SECTOR-MAY 2020

Redazione

SJD GRADUATES HAIM ABRAHAM AND EDEN SARID CELEBRATE U OF T’S VIRTUAL CONVOCATION

Redazione

FAR EAST DISTRICT ON-BOARDS NEW EMPLOYEES DURING COVID-19

Redazione

PUBLIC HEALTH OFFICIALS ANNOUNCE 982 NEW CASES OF CORONAVIRUS DISEASE

Redazione

SATELLITE IMAGES, PHONE DATA HELP GUIDE PANDEMIC AID IN AT-RISK DEVELOPING COUNTRIES

Redazione

SALISES WEBINAR: NEW ECONOMY MODELS, POST COVID-19 POLICIES FOR PRODUCTIVITY, HEALTH & SOCIAL WEALTH

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More