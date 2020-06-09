SIZE- AND TEMPERATURE-DEPENDENT PHOTOLUMINESCENCE SPECTRA OF STRONGLY CONFINED CSPBBR3 QUANTUM DOTS

Lead-halide perovskite nanocrystals (NCs) are receiving much attention as a potential high-quality source of photons due to their superior luminescence properties in comparison to other semiconductor NCs. To date, research has focused mostly on NCs with little or no quantum confinement. Here, we measured the size- and temperature-dependent photoluminescence (PL) from strongly confined CsPbBr3 quantum dots (QDs) with highly uniform size distributions, and examined the factors determining the evolution of the energy and linewidth of the PL with varying temperature and QD size. Compared to the extensively studied II-VI QDs, the spectral position of PL from CsPbBr3 QDs shows an opposite dependence on temperature, with weaker dependence overall. On the other hand, the PL linewidth is much more sensitive to the temperature and size of the QDs compared to II-VI QDs, indicating much stronger coupling of excitons to the vibrational degrees of freedom both in the lattice and at the surface of the QDs.