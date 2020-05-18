Western New York Joins Central New York, North Country, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier and Mohawk Valley Regions, Which Have Met the Seven Metrics Required to Begin Reopening

State Department of Health has Granted Erie County Medical Center a Waiver to Restart Elective Procedures

Announces New Efforts to Bring More Tests to Nursing Home Facilities to Help Meet New Guidelines Requiring All Nursing Home Employees Be Tested Twice Per Week

Encourages Major Sports Teams to Plan Reopening Without Fans

Confirms 1,250 Additional Coronavirus Cases in New York State – Bringing Statewide Total to 351,371; New Cases in 44 Counties