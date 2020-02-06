(AGENPARL) – Manila (Philippines), gio 06 febbraio 2020

TARLAC CITY, Feb. 6 (PIA) — Provincial Government of Tarlac announced on Wednesday that six persons under investigation (PUI) yielded negative results for 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease (2019 nCoV-ARD).



“Tarlac Province, as of February 5, is still nCoV-free,” Governor Susan Yap said in a press briefing.



However, the Provincial Health Office is currently monitoring one new PUI case who travelled from Myanmar and had a layover in Hong Kong. Swab specimen obtained were already sent to the Research Institute for Tropical Medicine.

Governor Susan Yap (left) during a press briefing wherein she announced that six persons under investigation yielded negative results for 2019 Novel Coronavirus Acute Respiratory Disease. (Gabriela Liana S. Barela/PIA 3)

Relative to this, the Provincial Government has implemented measures to prevent the entry and spread of the virus in Tarlac.



“We already have an Executive Order creating a Task Force on 2019 nCoV-ARD and we also have created an incident command center for this concern,” Yap said.



She constantly reminds the public of the preventive measures which include proper handwashing, proper etiquette, cooking food thoroughly specifically meat and eggs, avoiding crowded places and sustaining optimal immune system by having eight hours of sleep, eating a well-balanced diet and exercising regularly. (CLJD/GLSB-PIA 3)

Fonte/Source: https://pia.gov.ph/news/articles/1034109