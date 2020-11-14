SIX NEW CASES OF COVID-19

(AGENPARL) – NOVA SCOTIA (CANADA), sab 14 novembre 2020

As of today, Nov. 14, Nova Scotia has 21 active cases of COVID-19. Six new cases were identified Friday, Nov. 13.

The new cases are in the Central Zone. All cases are all contacts of previously reported cases. One of the cases is related to the Bitter End in Halifax. The cases at the Bitter End appear to be linked to the Clayton Park cluster. The other cases are part of an emerging cluster that is being investigated by public health.

“I am concerned that people are not taking the virus seriously and putting others in jeopardy,” said Premier Stephen McNeil. “It is imperative that everyone follow public health protocols – wear a mask, limit social contacts, practice social distancing, stay home when feeling unwell and wash your hands.”

Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 1,062 Nova Scotia tests on Nov. 13.

“We are starting to see more cases of COVID-19 in our province” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health. “I can’t stress this enough, if you are feeling unwell, stay home, even you are experiencing mild symptoms, and do the online COVID assessment. It is also time for everyone to reduce social activities and limit our number of close social contacts. We all have a responsibility to limit the spread of COVID-19.”

To date, Nova Scotia has 121,531 negative test results, 1,142 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths. No one is currently in hospital. Cases range in age from under 10 to over 90. One thousand and fifty-six cases are now resolved. Cases have been identified in all parts of the province. Cumulative cases by zone may change as data is updated in Panorama.

Visit https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/ to do a self-assessment if in the past 48 hours you have had or you are currently experiencing:

fever (i.e. chills/sweats) or cough (new or worsening)

Or:

Two or more of the following symptoms (new or worsening):

sore throat

runny nose/ nasal congestion

headache

shortness of breath

Call 811 if you cannot access the online self-assessment or wish to speak with a nurse about your symptoms.

When a new case of COVID-19 is confirmed, public health works to identify and test people who may have come in close contact with that person. Those individuals who have been confirmed are being directed to self-isolate at home, away from the public, for 14 days.

Anyone who has travelled outside of Atlantic Canada must self-isolate for 14 days. As always, any Nova Scotian who develops symptoms of acute respiratory illness should limit their contact with others until they feel better.

It remains important for Nova Scotians to strictly adhere to the public health order and directives — practise good hand washing and other hygiene steps, maintain a physical distance when and where required. Wearing a non-medical mask is mandatory in most indoor public places.

As of July 3, interprovincial travel within Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, without the requirement to self-isolate for permanent Atlantic Canadian residents, is permitted. All public health directives of each province must be followed. Under Nova Scotia’s Health Protection Act order, visitors from other Canadian provinces and territories must self-isolate for 14 days. Other visitors from outside the Atlantic provinces who have self-isolated for 14 days in another Atlantic province may travel to Nova Scotia without self-isolating again.

Nova Scotians can find accurate, up-to-date information, handwashing posters and fact sheets at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus .

Businesses and other organizations can find information to help them safely reopen at https://novascotia.ca/reopening-nova-scotia .

Quick Facts: testing numbers are updated daily at https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus

a state of emergency was declared under the Emergency Management Act on March 22 and extended to Nov. 29

online booking for COVID-19 testing appointments is available for Nova Scotians getting a test at all primary assessment centres or at the IWK Health Centre in Halifax

Additional Resources: Government of Canada: https://canada.ca/coronavirus Government of Canada information line 1-833-784-4397 (toll-free) The Mental Health Provincial Crisis Line is available 24/7 to anyone experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis, or someone concerned about them, by calling 1-888-429-8167 (toll-free) Kids Help Phone is available 24/7 by calling 1-800-668-6868 (toll-free) For help or information about domestic violence 24/7, call 1-855-225-0220 (toll-free) For more information about COVID-19 testing and online booking, visit https://novascotia.ca/coronavirus/symptoms-and-testing/ The COVID-19 self-assessment is at https://covid-self-assessment.novascotia.ca/

Source: https://novascotia.ca/news/release/?id=20201114001