SIX MONTHS TO GO AT PIMPAMA’S NEW PRIMARY SCHOOL

(AGENPARL) – QUEENSLAND (AUSTRALIA), mer 22 luglio 2020

With just six months to go until Gold Coast’s newest school opens its doors, today the project ticked off another important milestone.

The name of the school can now be revealed, with Gainsborough State School being endorsed as the official selection.

Education Minister Grace Grace today visited the site of the new $59.6 million school to see the progress of construction first-hand, which is supporting nearly 180 jobs.

“It is no secret that COVID-19 has hit the global economy hard,” Ms Grace said.

“But Queensland’s economic recovery from coronavirus begins with job creation and as a government it is our job to invest in projects that creates local jobs.

“This new school will not only support the education needs of the local community, which is a fastest-growing areas in the state, it is helping local tradies stay afloat.”

Ms Grace said the Palaszczuk Government had invested more than $170 million in new schools in the region in the past three years.

“We have built, are building and will build the schools the rapidly expanding northern Gold Coast needs right now,” she said.

“Earlier this year the brand new Foxwell State Secondary College opened its doors to 200 year 7 students.

“This new Gainsborough State School will open to Prep to Year 6 students at the start of the 2021.

“And we also recently announced that a new special school will be delivered in Coomera for 2022 to service the growing population and provide special schooling relief to the existing Southport Special School on the Gold Coast and Beenleigh Special School in Logan.”

Ms Grace said Gainsborough State School would be ready for the 2021 school year.

“This new primary school is among five new state schools being constructed in Queensland this year, with another three to follow in 2022.

“The first stage will feature administration and corporate services facilities, prep and junior learning centres, a specialist STEM and music centre, a central covered area, library, canteen, sports oval, staff and student amenities and a multi-purpose hall.”

Pimpama Foundation Principal Clay McCann said he was very happy with the progress made so far on both construction of the school buildings and the development of a strong school community.

“We’ve had four meetings with our consultative group so far to help direct the very important decisions for our new school on our school colours, uniform, logo and a proposed school name,” Mr McCann said.

“It’s been great to have such strong community input in to the development of our new school.

“We’ve also had strong interest in enrolments with more than 100 EOIs lodged in the past two weeks.”

