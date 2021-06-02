(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), mer 02 giugno 2021

Six males have today been found guilty of the murder of a man in Batley in June 2020.

The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team has welcomed the verdicts following a trial at Leeds Crown Court for the murder of 20-year-old Bradley Gledhill, the attempted murder of one male, and a serious assault on another in an incident on Park Croft, Batley in June 2020.

