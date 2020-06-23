SIX MAJOR CAPITAL STIMULUS PROJECTS ANNOUNCED FOR SASKATCHEWAN SCHOOLS

(AGENPARL) – SASKATCHEWAN (CANADA), mar 23 giugno 2020

Today, the Government of Saskatchewan announced $110.5 million for six new major infrastructure projects for school divisions in communities across the province. These projects are part of the Government of Saskatchewan’s $7.5 billion two-year capital to plan to build a strong Saskatchewan and stimulate Saskatchewan’s economic recovery. Under the two-year capital to plan to build a strong Saskatchewan, over $130 million was designated for education infrastructure including major projects and maintenance funding.

The new projects include:

a new Francophone elementary school in Regina;

a new elementary school to replace Ducharme Elementary School in La Loche;

a new K-12 school to replace Blaine Lake Composite School;

a new K-12 school to consolidate the elementary school and high school in Lanigan;

renovations and addition to Holy Rosary High School in Lloydminster; and

renovations and addition to Lloydminster Comprehensive High School.

“In addition to the largest budget day allocation for traditional build schools, these six new projects demonstrate our government’s commitment to school infrastructure,” Deputy Premier and Education Minister Gordon Wyant said. “Not only will these investments provide for safe and welcoming learning environments, they will also support jobs for Saskatchewan people as we move forward in these unprecedented times.”

“We are very pleased to see that the Government of Saskatchewan has honored the Memorandum of understanding signed on March 19, 2019, between Conseil scolaire fransaskois (CSF) and the Ministry of Education,” Conseil scolaire fransaskois Chair Alpha Barry said. “Our school division will continue to work with the province to ensure that all Fransaskois students have access to the resources and infrastructure they need to ensure their full development.”

These projects are in addition to the funding announced as a part of Budget 2020-21 to build seven new schools and renovate three existing schools which includes:

a new joint-use facility with two elementary schools in Regina’s Harbour Landing neighborhood;

a new school to consolidate the elementary school and high school in Carrot River;

renovations to Yorkton Regional High School;

renovations and addition to John Paul II Collegiate in North Battleford;

a new elementary school to replace Princess Alexandra, King George and Pleasant Hill elementary schools in Saskatoon;

a joint-use facility with two elementary schools to replace St. Peter, St. Michael and Imperial elementary schools in Regina;

replacement for St. Frances Elementary School in Saskatoon; and

renovations and addition to Athol Murray College of Notre Dame.

From April 2008 to June 2020, the Government of Saskatchewan has invested approximately $1.9 billion in capital funding. During this time, 85 projects have been approved including 57 new schools and 28 major renovation projects.

