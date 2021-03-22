lunedì, Marzo 22, 2021
SIX JAILED FOR NEARLY 40 YEARS FOLLOWING PROGRAMME PRECISION OPERATION

(AGENPARL) – WEST YORKSHIRE (ENGLAND), lun 22 marzo 2021

Monday, 22 March 2021 

A Programme Precision operation has seen six people sentenced to nearly 40 years in prison.

The team also seized 9kg of high purity cocaine and £139,000 in cash during the investigation.

On 6 September 2019, Tobias Melgram, 33 and Mohammed Asim Khan, 37, arranged for Lauren Holdsworth, 26, Tiana Warner, 32 and Karla Black, 32 to deliver cash to an address in Prescot in Merseyside.

They met Michael Peterson, 50, and then exchanged the cash for the 9kg of cocaine.

Fonte/Source: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/news-appeals/six-jailed-nearly-40-years-following-programme-precision-operation

