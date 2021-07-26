(AGENPARL) – lun 26 luglio 2021 You are subscribed to Collected Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

07/26/2021 03:47 PM EDT

Ned Price, Department Spokesperson

The United States is closely monitoring developments in Tunisia. We have been in contact with Tunisian government officials to stress that solutions to Tunisia’s political and economic troubles should be based on the Tunisian constitution and the principles of democracy, human rights, and freedom. We have been clear in urging all parties to avoid taking any actions that could stifle democratic discourse or lead to violence. We are particularly troubled by reports that media offices have been closed and urge scrupulous respect for freedom of expression and other civil rights.

Tunisia must not squander its democratic gains. The United States will continue to stand on the side of Tunisia’s democracy.

