SITE-SPECIFIC FUNCTIONALIZATION WITH AMINO, GUANIDINIUM, AND IMIDAZOLYL GROUPS ENABLING THE ACTIVATION OF 10–23 DNAZYME

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,19067-19075
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02226H, Paper
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Shanshan Du, Yang Li, Zhilong Chai, Weiguo Shi, Junlin He
Chemical activation of 10–23 DNAzyme was realized at A9 modified with active functional groups amino, guanidinium, and imidazolyl groups.
