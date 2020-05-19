martedì, Maggio 19, 2020
Agenparl

SITE-SPECIFIC FUNCTIONALIZATION WITH AMINO, GUANIDINIUM, AND IMIDAZOLYL GROUPS ENABLING THE ACTIVATION OF 10–23 DNAZYME

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 19 maggio 2020

RSC Adv., 2020, 10,19067-19075
DOI: 10.1039/D0RA02226H, Paper
Open Access Open Access
Shanshan Du, Yang Li, Zhilong Chai, Weiguo Shi, Junlin He
Chemical activation of 10–23 DNAzyme was realized at A9 modified with active functional groups amino, guanidinium, and imidazolyl groups.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/ra/~3/hqgEJr70bNA/D0RA02226H

