SITE DEPENDENT REACTIVITY OF PT SINGLE ATOMS ON ANATASE TIO2(101) IN AN AQUEOUS ENVIRONMENT

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,10455-10461

DOI: 10.1039/C9CP05097C, Paper

Bo Wen, Wen-Jin Yin, Annabella Selloni, Li-Min Liu

The TiO 2 –Pt–water interface is of great relevance in photocatalysis where Pt is widely used as a co-catalyst for enhancing hydrogen evolution in aqueous TiO 2 .

