SITE DEPENDENT REACTIVITY OF PT SINGLE ATOMS ON ANATASE TIO2(101) IN AN AQUEOUS ENVIRONMENT

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 21 maggio 2020
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2020, 22,10455-10461
DOI: 10.1039/C9CP05097C, Paper
Bo Wen, Wen-Jin Yin, Annabella Selloni, Li-Min Liu
The TiO2–Pt–water interface is of great relevance in photocatalysis where Pt is widely used as a co-catalyst for enhancing hydrogen evolution in aqueous TiO2.
