SIPRI YEARBOOK 2020

The SIPRI Yearbook is as an authoritative and independent source of data and analysis on armaments, disarmament and international security. It provides an overview of developments in international security, weapons and technology, military expenditure, arms production and the arms trade, and armed conflicts and conflict management, along with efforts to control conventional, nuclear, chemical and biological weapons.

This 51st edition of the SIPRI Yearbook covers developments during 2019, including

Armed conflicts and conflict management, with an overview of armed conflicts and peace processes across the Americas, Asia and Oceania, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa and sub-Saharan Africa, as well as a focus on global and regional trends in peace operations

Military expenditure, international arms transfers and developments in arms production,

World nuclear forces, with an overview of each of the nine nuclear-armed states and their nuclear modernization programmes

Nuclear arms control, featuring North Korean-US nuclear diplomacy, developments in the INF Treaty and Russian-US nuclear arms control and disarmament, and implementation of Iran’s nuclear deal

Chemical and biological security threats, including the investigation of allegations of chemical weapon use in Syria and developments in the international legal instruments against chemical and biological warfare

Conventional arms control, with a focus on global instruments, including efforts to regulate lethal autonomous weapon systems, cyberspace and explosive weapons in populated areas, and dialogue on preventing an arms race in outer space

Dual-use and arms trade controls, including developments in the Arms Trade Treaty, multilateral arms embargoes and export control regimes, and review processes in the legal framework of the European Union for such controls

as well as annexes listing arms control and disarmament agreements, international security cooperation bodies, and key events in 2019.