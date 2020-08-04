SIOUX FALLS MAN SENTENCED FOR BEING FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 04 agosto 2020

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man convicted of Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person was sentenced on July 27, 2020, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

Derrick Keith Clay, age 35, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal custody, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Clay was indicted for Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person by a federal grand jury on September 4, 2019. He pled guilty on May 14, 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/sioux-falls-man-sentenced-being-felon-possession-firearm