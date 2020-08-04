mercoledì, Agosto 5, 2020
Breaking News

REPUBLIC OF MOLDOVA : TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE REPORT—GOVERNMENT FINANCE STATISTICS MISSION (OCTOBER 2-8,…

SUBMISSION OF THE SECOND CONGRESSIONAL REPORT PURSUANT TO THE ELIE WIESEL GENOCIDE…

SUBMISSION OF THE SECOND CONGRESSIONAL REPORT PURSUANT TO THE ELIE WIESEL GENOCIDE…

SUBMISSION OF THE SECOND CONGRESSIONAL REPORT PURSUANT TO THE ELIE WIESEL GENOCIDE…

LIBANO: ESPLOSIONI NEL CENTRO DI BEIRUT, ALMENO 11 MORTI

EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT

EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT

EXPLOSION IN BEIRUT

PIONEERING CODEBREAKER ELIZEBETH FRIEDMAN HONORED BY U.S. COAST GUARD

LLWR AWARDS FACILITIES MANAGEMENT CONTRACT TO MITIE GROUP

Agenparl

SIOUX FALLS MAN SENTENCED FOR BEING FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), mar 04 agosto 2020

United States Attorney Ron Parsons announced that a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man convicted of Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person was sentenced on July 27, 2020, by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier.

Derrick Keith Clay, age 35, was sentenced to one year and one day in federal custody, followed by three years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund.

Clay was indicted for Possession of Firearm by Prohibited Person by a federal grand jury on September 4, 2019. He pled guilty on May 14, 2020.

Fonte/Source: https://www.atf.gov/news/pr/sioux-falls-man-sentenced-being-felon-possession-firearm

Post collegati

NOTIFY NYC – 911 EMERGENCIES ONLY

Redazione

SIOUX FALLS MAN SENTENCED FOR BEING FELON IN POSSESSION OF FIREARM

Redazione

SERIES: MEDOVSUSCOUNTY42013, MARKET HOTNESS: MEDIAN DAYS ON MARKET VERSUS THE UNITED STATES IN BLAIR COUNTY, PA

Redazione

SERIES: MEDOVSUSCOUNTY40143, MARKET HOTNESS: MEDIAN DAYS ON MARKET VERSUS THE UNITED STATES IN TULSA COUNTY, OK

Redazione

SERIES: MEDOVSUSCOUNTY42005, MARKET HOTNESS: MEDIAN DAYS ON MARKET VERSUS THE UNITED STATES IN ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA

Redazione

SERIES: NIHHRACOUNTY8014, MARKET HOTNESS: NIELSEN HOUSEHOLD RANK IN BROOMFIELD COUNTY/CITY, CO

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More