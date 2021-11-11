(AGENPARL) – gio 11 novembre 2021 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

11/11/2021 08:52 AM EST

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the government of the United States and the American people, I congratulate the people of Sint Maarten on Sint Maarten Day.

The commercial, educational, historic, and cultural ties between our two countries remain strong and vital. We look forward to working with you to build back better after the COVID-19 pandemic through the U.S.-Caribbean Resilience Partnership, promoting economic resilience and recovery, and strengthening regional capacity for effective disaster response. We celebrate the many young people from Sint Maarten who study in the United States each year and then return to contribute to the island’s bright future. Our joint law enforcement efforts continue to make the Western Hemisphere safer for us all.

With steadfast friendship, we look forward to many opportunities for collaboration with the government and people of the “Friendly Island” in the years to come. Happy Sint Maarten Day.

—————————————————————

🔊 Listen to this