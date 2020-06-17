SINO-INDIAN BORDER: STATEMENT BY THE HIGH REPRESENTATIVE/VICE-PRESIDENT JOSEP BORRELL ON THE RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

(AGENPARL) – BRUSSELS (BELGIUM), mer 17 giugno 2020

In light of recent worrying developments along the Line of Actual Control between India and China, the European Union encourages both sides to show restraint and to engage in military de-escalation. We express our deep regrets for the casualties incurred and offer our condolences to their loved ones.

India and China are two very important partners of the European Union, and are crucial actors for regional and global stability. We trust that both the Indian and Chinese authorities will look to continue their dialogue in order to find peaceful solutions to their differences. This is crucial for building trust and preserving peace and stability in the region.

Fonte/Source: https://eeas.europa.eu/headquarters/headquarters-homepage/81066/sino-indian-border-statement-high-representativevice-president-josep-borrell-recent_en