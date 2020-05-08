SINGLE-POT TEMPLATE-FREE SYNTHESIS OF A GLYCEROL-DERIVED C–SI–ZR MESOPOROUS COMPOSITE CATALYST FOR FUEL ADDITIVE PRODUCTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020
New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ00523A, Paper
Saurabh Kumar, Nagabhatla Viswanadham, Sandeep K. Saxena, Arumugam Selvamani, Jitendra Diwakar, Ala’a H. Al-Muhtaseb
The C–Si–Zr material synthesized from bio-derived waste glycerol, ZrO(NO3)2 and TEOS exhibits excellent catalytic activity for tri-acetin production from low-value glycerol.
