SINGLE-POT TEMPLATE-FREE SYNTHESIS OF A GLYCEROL-DERIVED C–SI–ZR MESOPOROUS COMPOSITE CATALYST FOR FUEL ADDITIVE PRODUCTION

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ00523A, Paper

Saurabh Kumar, Nagabhatla Viswanadham, Sandeep K. Saxena, Arumugam Selvamani, Jitendra Diwakar, Ala’a H. Al-Muhtaseb

The C–Si–Zr material synthesized from bio-derived waste glycerol, ZrO(NO 3 ) 2 and TEOS exhibits excellent catalytic activity for tri-acetin production from low-value glycerol.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/pZTPWxv-g-A/D0NJ00523A