venerdì, Maggio 8, 2020
Breaking News

STRONG SUPPORT FOR WESTERN BALKANS BY THE EU

RIPARTIRE DALLA SOLIDARIETà: L’ALTRA STORIA DI NEMBRO

SUPPLICA ALLA MADONNA DI POMPEI. MONSIGNOR CAPUTO: PREGARE COL CUORE DI FIGLI

MUSEI VATICANI. LA BELLEZZA CI UNISCE #39

IL PAPA PREGA PER GLI ARTISTI: SENZA IL BELLO NON SI PUò…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AFFARE SUI PROFILI SANITARI DELLA COSIDDETTA FASE DUE:…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – AUDIZIONE DEL MINISTRO DELL’AMBIENTE E DELLA TUTELA DEL…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – COMUNICAZIONI DEL MINISTRO PER I BENI E LE…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SCHEMA DI DECRETO LEGISLATIVO RECANTE ATTUAZIONE DEGLI ARTICOLI…

SENATO DELLA REPUBBLICA – SCHEMA DI DECRETO LEGISLATIVO RECANTE ATTUAZIONE DELLA DIRETTIVA…

Agenparl

SINGLE-POT TEMPLATE-FREE SYNTHESIS OF A GLYCEROL-DERIVED C–SI–ZR MESOPOROUS COMPOSITE CATALYST FOR FUEL ADDITIVE PRODUCTION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 08 maggio 2020

New J. Chem., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0NJ00523A, Paper
Saurabh Kumar, Nagabhatla Viswanadham, Sandeep K. Saxena, Arumugam Selvamani, Jitendra Diwakar, Ala’a H. Al-Muhtaseb
The C–Si–Zr material synthesized from bio-derived waste glycerol, ZrO(NO3)2 and TEOS exhibits excellent catalytic activity for tri-acetin production from low-value glycerol.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/pZTPWxv-g-A/D0NJ00523A

Post collegati

SINGLE-POT TEMPLATE-FREE SYNTHESIS OF A GLYCEROL-DERIVED C–SI–ZR MESOPOROUS COMPOSITE CATALYST FOR FUEL ADDITIVE PRODUCTION

Redazione

BIO-FABRICATED ZNO NANOPARTICLES: DIRECT SUNLIGHT-DRIVEN SELECTIVE PHOTODEGRADATION, ANTIBACTERIAL ACTIVITY, AND THERMOLUMINESCENCE-EMISSION CHARACTERISTICS

Redazione

DESIGN, SYNTHESIS AND EVALUATION OF A NOVEL GLUTAMINE DERIVATIVE (2S,4R)-2-AMINO-4-CYANO-4-[18F]FLUORO-BUTANOIC ACID

Redazione

STAY SAFE THIS BANK HOLIDAY WEEKEND

Redazione

STRONG SUPPORT FOR WESTERN BALKANS BY THE EU

Redazione

ENHANCED METHANE GAS STORAGE IN THE FORM OF HYDRATES: ROLE OF THE CONFINED WATER MOLECULES IN SILICA POWDERS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More