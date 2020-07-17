venerdì, Luglio 17, 2020
Breaking News

NEW POWERS AND FRAMEWORK TO HELP CONTAIN CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) LOCALLY

CONVEGNO DI FIRENZE: LA CONVERSIONE ECOLOGICA DEL” VIVERE LIEVE”

STATEMENT ON THE COURT OF JUSTICE OF THE EUROPEAN UNION JUDGMENT IN…

FISCO, SALVINI: NIENTE RINVIO DELLE SCADENZE, IL GOVERNO SI È RIMBAMBITO?

NEW PERMANENT SECRETARY ANNOUNCED AT DEPARTMENT FOR BUSINESS, ENERGY AND INDUSTRIAL STRATEGY

IL MEDITERRANEO, MARE NOSTRUM PER I VIVI E PER I MORTI

UK STATEMENT ON THE ANNIVERSARY OF THE DOWNING OF MALAYSIA AIRLINES FLIGHT…

POLICY PAPER: FIFTH ROUND UK-EU FUTURE RELATIONSHIP NEGOTIATIONS: 20-23 JULY

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS V.RYBAK MEETS THE FOREIGN MINISTER OF TURKEY

SENATO.IT – DDL C. 2591 – XVIII LEGISLATURA – PRESENTAZIONE

Agenparl

SINGLE NUCLEOTIDE VARIANT DISCRIMINATION BY TOEHOLD EXCHANGE SPHERICAL NUCLEIC ACIDS MODULATED ON HIERARCHICAL MOLYBDENUM DISULFIDE ACANTHOSPHERES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), ven 17 luglio 2020

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CC03425H, Communication
Min Zhu, Yanyan Yu, Junfeng Zhu, Yao Zhou, Gaoxing Su, Hongyan Zhu, Yong Chen, Mingkai Liu
Toehold exchange spherical nucleic acids (TESNA) modulated on molybdenum disulfide acanthospheres are proposed for the discrimination of single nucleotide variants (SNVs) with significantly improved sensitivity and specificity.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/bnqaBCDY7GI/D0CC03425H

Post collegati

ERDC RESEARCHERS RECEIVE NATIONAL WOMEN OF COLOR AWARDS

Redazione

ANTICLINES AND SYNCLINES IN EXHUMED MODEL RIFT BASINS

Redazione

ORGANOCLAY-DERIVED LAMELLAR SILICON CARBIDE/CARBON COMPOSITE AS AN IDEAL SUPPORT FOR PT NANOPARTICLES: FACILE SYNTHESIS AND TOLUENE OXIDATION PERFORMANCE

Redazione

SINGLE NUCLEOTIDE VARIANT DISCRIMINATION BY TOEHOLD EXCHANGE SPHERICAL NUCLEIC ACIDS MODULATED ON HIERARCHICAL MOLYBDENUM DISULFIDE ACANTHOSPHERES

Redazione

NON-CANONICAL LIPOPROTEINS WITH PROGRAMMABLE ASSEMBLY AND ARCHITECTURE

Redazione

BORON-HYPERDOPED SILICON FOR THE SELECTIVE OXIDATIVE DEHYDROGENATION OF PROPANE TO PROPYLENE

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More