SINGLE NUCLEOTIDE VARIANT DISCRIMINATION BY TOEHOLD EXCHANGE SPHERICAL NUCLEIC ACIDS MODULATED ON HIERARCHICAL MOLYBDENUM DISULFIDE ACANTHOSPHERES

Chem. Commun., 2020, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CC03425H, Communication

Min Zhu, Yanyan Yu, Junfeng Zhu, Yao Zhou, Gaoxing Su, Hongyan Zhu, Yong Chen, Mingkai Liu

Toehold exchange spherical nucleic acids (TESNA) modulated on molybdenum disulfide acanthospheres are proposed for the discrimination of single nucleotide variants (SNVs) with significantly improved sensitivity and specificity.

