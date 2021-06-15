(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mar 15 giugno 2021
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D1CP00638J, Paper
Tzu-Yu Lee, Yi-Ching Li, Min-Guan Lin, Chwan-Deng Hsiao, Hung-Wen Li
Monomeric PriA preferentially binds a DNA fork structure with a fully duplexed leading strand. The association/dissociation kinetics was characterized in this work.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
