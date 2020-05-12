martedì, Maggio 12, 2020
SINGLE-CELL RNA SEQ DEVELOPED TO ACCURATELY QUANTIFY CELL-SPECIFIC DRUG EFFECTS IN PANCREATIC ISLETS

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), mar 12 maggio 2020 (CeMM Research Center for Molecular Medicine of the Austrian Academy of Sciences) Researchers from Kubicek’s and Bock’s groups at CeMM have developed a method to accurately assess the effect of specific drugs in isolated pancreatic tissue by using a refined single-cell RNA sequencing method. Their Genome Biology publication describes their technique to overcome the problem of contaminating RNA molecules in single-cell transcriptomics, allowing for accurate results of dynamic drug responses in pancreatic cells. These findings will support the development of targeted drug therapies for treationg T1 diabetes.

Fonte/Source: https://www.eurekalert.org/pub_releases/2020-05/crcf-srs051120.php

