SINGLE CELL IMAGING REVEALED CISPLATIN REGULATING INTERACTIONS BETWEEN TRANSCRIPTION (CO)FACTORS AND DNA

Chem. Sci., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC06760A, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial 3.0 Unported Licence.
Yu Lin, Kui Wu, Feifei Jia, Ling Chen, Zhaoying Wang, Yanyan Zhang, Qun Luo, Suyan Liu, Luyu Qi, Nan Li, Pu Dong, Fei Gao, Wei Zheng, Xiaohong Fang, Yao Zhao, Fuyi Wang
Cisplatin is an extremely successful anticancer drug, and is commonly thought to target DNA. However, the way in which cisplatin-induced DNA lesions regulate interactions between transcription factors/cofactors and genomic DNA…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/SC/~3/_glIrUBradc/D0SC06760A