SINGLE- AND DOUBLE-HELICES OF α,α′-DIBENZYLAMINOTRIPYRRIN: SOLUTION AND SOLID STATE STUDIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 15 febbraio 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00208B, Communication

Kento Ueta, Masataka Umetani, Atsuhiro Osuka, G. Dan Pantoş, Takayuki Tanaka

α,α′-Di(benzylamino)tripyrrin was synthesized, which exhibited an equilibrium between single- and double-helical forms in solution. XRD analysis showed its co-crystal structure including both forms.

To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/Fo6H-3hxhzM/D1CC00208B