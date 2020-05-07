giovedì, Maggio 7, 2020
Breaking News

JOINT STATEMENT ON UNITED STATES – CZECH REPUBLIC JOINT DECLARATION ON 5G SECURITY

JOINT STATEMENT ON UNITED STATES – CZECH REPUBLIC JOINT DECLARATION ON 5G SECURITY

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH CZECH PRIME MINISTER BABIš

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH CZECH PRIME MINISTER BABIš

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LOU DOBBS OF LOU DOBBS TONIGHT

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LOU DOBBS OF LOU DOBBS TONIGHT

SECRETARY MICHAEL R. POMPEO WITH LOU DOBBS OF LOU DOBBS TONIGHT

MARTEDì 5 MAGGIO 2020 – 213ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD TRAVELS TO QATAR, INDIA, AND…

SPECIAL REPRESENTATIVE FOR AFGHANISTAN RECONCILIATION ZALMAY KHALILZAD TRAVELS TO QATAR, INDIA, AND…

Agenparl
Image default
Home » SINGAPORE: NEW SIMPLIFIED PROCESSED BEEF AND OFFAL EXPORT PROTOCOL TO SINGAPORE

SINGAPORE: NEW SIMPLIFIED PROCESSED BEEF AND OFFAL EXPORT PROTOCOL TO SINGAPORE

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 07 maggio 2020

This report is an update to the “Beef Export Protocol to Singapore” GAIN report issued on 4/30/2019. This update provides information on the Singapore Food Agency’s new simplified procedures and conditions for U.S. suppliers intending to export processed beef and offal to Singapore.

Singapore: New Simplified Processed Beef and Offal Export Protocol to Singapore

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/singapore-new-simplified-processed-beef-and-offal-export-protocol-singapore

Post collegati

SINGAPORE: EXPANDING MARKET ACCESS FOR PET FOOD CONTAINING BOVINE INGREDIENTS

Redazione

SINGAPORE: NEW SIMPLIFIED PROCESSED BEEF AND OFFAL EXPORT PROTOCOL TO SINGAPORE

Redazione

ROMANIA: DIRECT VERSUS INDIRECT TRADE — ROMANIA’S HIDDEN MARKET FOR US AG EXPORTS

Redazione

COLOMBIA: COLOMBIA NOTIFIES DRAFT MEASURE TO RESTRICT PROCESSED FOODS THAT EXCEED SODIUM TARGETS

Redazione

EPRINT REPORT: AGGREGATED PRIVATE INFORMATION RETRIEVAL: A FIRST PRACTICAL IMPLEMENTATION TO SUPPORT LARGE-SCALE DISEASE ANALYTICS

Redazione

EUROPEAN UNION: SUGAR ANNUAL

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More