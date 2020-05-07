(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 07 maggio 2020

This report is an update to the “Beef Export Protocol to Singapore” GAIN report issued on 4/30/2019. This update provides information on the Singapore Food Agency’s new simplified procedures and conditions for U.S. suppliers intending to export processed beef and offal to Singapore.

Singapore: New Simplified Processed Beef and Offal Export Protocol to Singapore

Fonte/Source: https://www.fas.usda.gov/data/singapore-new-simplified-processed-beef-and-offal-export-protocol-singapore