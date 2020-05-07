giovedì, Maggio 7, 2020
JOINT STATEMENT ON UNITED STATES – CZECH REPUBLIC JOINT DECLARATION ON 5G SECURITY

SECRETARY POMPEO’S CALL WITH CZECH PRIME MINISTER BABIš

MARTEDì 5 MAGGIO 2020 – 213ª SEDUTA PUBBLICA

SINGAPORE: EXPANDING MARKET ACCESS FOR PET FOOD CONTAINING BOVINE INGREDIENTS

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 07 maggio 2020

Post worked with APHIS and the Pet Food Institute to remove a Singaporean regulation banning pet food containing bovine ingredients from the United States. The regulation, which had been in place since 2007 and cited “BSE food safety concerns” as its main catalyst, had prevented the import of all feed containing beef ingredients from United States for the past several years despite the fact the United States has been designated by the World Organization for Animal Health as “negligible risk” for BSE since 2013. The pet food sector in Singapore is a growing industry, and total 2019 imports (from all sources) reached $49 million USD, up from $44 million USD in 2018.

