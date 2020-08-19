SIMULTANEOUSLY BOOSTING THE CONJUGATION, BRIGHTNESS AND SOLUBILITY OF ORGANIC FLUOROPHORES BY USING AIEGENS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), mer 19 agosto 2020
Chem. Sci., 2020, 11,8438-8447
DOI: 10.1039/D0SC03423A, Edge Article
Open Access
  This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported Licence.
Ji Qi, Xingchen Duan, Yuanjing Cai, Shaorui Jia, Chao Chen, Zheng Zhao, Ying Li, Hui-Qing Peng, Ryan T. K. Kwok, Jacky W. Y. Lam, Dan Ding, Ben Zhong Tang
AIEgens are exploited to simultaneously extend the conjugation, boost the brightness, and increase the solubility of organic near-infrared fluorophores, representing a new strategy for developing high-performance emitters for biomedical imaging.
