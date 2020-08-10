lunedì, Agosto 10, 2020
SIMULTANEOUS QUANTIFICATION OF PEROXIDASE AND ASCORBIC ACID IN BIOSAMPLES WITH AN AUTOMATIC SYSTEM BASED ON A FE(III)/METHYLTHYMOL BLUE-CARBON DOT SIMULATIVE ENZYME

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 10 agosto 2020

Analyst, 2020, 145,5438-5449
DOI: 10.1039/D0AN00291G, Paper
Yang Zhao, Qiao-Jing Li, Yong-Sheng Li, Xiu-Feng Gao
Simultaneous and automatic quantification of peroxidase and ascorbic acid based on one reaction system and application of a carbon dot simulative enzyme.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/AN/~3/Brb_RTna6Zw/D0AN00291G

