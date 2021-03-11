SIMULTANEOUS MULTICONTRAST OR-PAM FROM SINGLE LASER SOURCE

(AGENPARL) – WORCESTER (MASSACHUSETTS), gio 11 marzo 2021 (SPIE–International Society for Optics and Photonics) Optical-resolution photoacoustic microscopy (OR-PAM) can be used for live, multicontrast functional imaging, but the limited wavelength choice of most commercial lasers and the limitations of the existing scanning methods have meant that OR-PAM can obtain only one or two different types of contrast in a single scan. Lidai Wang and his research team at City University of Hong Kong recently developed a multiwavelength OR-PAM system based on a single laser source.

