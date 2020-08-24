SIMULTANEOUS EXTRACTION OF PERMETHRIN DIASTEREOMERS AND DELTAMETHRIN IN ENVIRONMENTAL WATER SAMPLES BASED ON APERTURE REGULATED MAGNETIC MESOPOROUS SILICA

The aperture of KIT-6 can influence the recoveries of magnetic solid phase extraction. In the circumstance, the aperture regulated magnetic KIT-6 is prepared and characterized to improve the performance towards deltamethrin and permethrin diastereomers. The novel Fe3O4@SiO2@KIT-6/130 oC nanocomposite is selected for the extraction of pyrethroid insecticides including deltamethrin, cis-permethrin and trans-permethrin. Variables influencing the extraction process like material dosage, adsorption time, pH, salinity of the solution, desorption solvent and enrichment factor are evaluated. The method has the advantages of low LODs, wide linear range, good reproduction and acceptable recoveries. Under the optimal conditions, the recoveries are between 88.5% and 95.4%. The adsorption process conforms to pseudo-second order kinetics and Langmuir adsorption isotherms. The process is spontaneous and exothermic on the basis of thermodynamic records. The magnetic solid phase extraction coupled with high performance liquid chromatography based on the Fe3O4@SiO2@KIT-6/130 oC nanocomposite offers an easy and sensitive way to detect trace pyrethroid insecticides in environmental water samples.