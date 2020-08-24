lunedì, Agosto 24, 2020
PUBLIC SCHEDULE – AUGUST 24, 2020

EARLY YEARS SUPPORT PACKAGE TO HELP CLOSE COVID LANGUAGE GAP

PRESS RELEASE: PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON RETURNING CHILDREN TO SCHOOL

PRIME MINISTER’S STATEMENT ON RETURNING CHILDREN TO SCHOOL

COVID, SALVINI: IL GOVERNO APPLICHI I DL SICUREZZA, VIETI L’INGRESSO DELLE ONG…

MOST-VIEWED BILLS – WEEK OF AUGUST 23, 2020

VACCINO ANTI COVID, DOMANI ALLE 8,30 ZINGARETTI ALLO SPALLANZANI PER AVVIO SPERIMENTAZIONE

SECRETARY POMPEO’S TRAVEL TO ISRAEL, SUDAN, BAHRAIN, AND THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

SECRETARY POMPEO’S TRAVEL TO ISRAEL, SUDAN, BAHRAIN, AND THE UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

DEPUTY SECRETARY BIEGUN’S TRAVEL TO LITHUANIA, RUSSIA, UKRAINE, AND AUSTRIA

SIMULTANEOUS EXTRACTION OF PERMETHRIN DIASTEREOMERS AND DELTAMETHRIN IN ENVIRONMENTAL WATER SAMPLES BASED ON APERTURE REGULATED MAGNETIC MESOPOROUS SILICA

The aperture of KIT-6 can influence the recoveries of magnetic solid phase extraction. In the circumstance, the aperture regulated magnetic KIT-6 is prepared and characterized to improve the performance towards deltamethrin and permethrin diastereomers. The novel Fe3O4@SiO2@KIT-6/130 oC nanocomposite is selected for the extraction of pyrethroid insecticides including deltamethrin, cis-permethrin and trans-permethrin. Variables influencing the extraction process like material dosage, adsorption time, pH, salinity of the solution, desorption solvent and enrichment factor are evaluated. The method has the advantages of low LODs, wide linear range, good reproduction and acceptable recoveries. Under the optimal conditions, the recoveries are between 88.5% and 95.4%. The adsorption process conforms to pseudo-second order kinetics and Langmuir adsorption isotherms. The process is spontaneous and exothermic on the basis of thermodynamic records. The magnetic solid phase extraction coupled with high performance liquid chromatography based on the Fe3O4@SiO2@KIT-6/130 oC nanocomposite offers an easy and sensitive way to detect trace pyrethroid insecticides in environmental water samples.

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/q9tWjL1BYQk/D0NJ01634A

