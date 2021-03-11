SIMULATING FULLERENE POLYHEDRAL FORMATION FROM PLANAR PRECURSORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 11 marzo 2021

Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article

DOI: 10.1039/D0CP04901H, Paper

Benjamin Heuser, Kurt V. Mikkelsen, James E. Avery

The synthesis path of the C 60 -Buckyball fullerene from a planar precursor developed by [Scott et al., Science, 2002, 295, 5559] is investigated with density functional theory (DFT) methods.

