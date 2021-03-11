SIMULATING FULLERENE POLYHEDRAL FORMATION FROM PLANAR PRECURSORS

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 11 marzo 2021
Phys. Chem. Chem. Phys., 2021, Advance Article
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP04901H, Paper
DOI: 10.1039/D0CP04901H, Paper
Benjamin Heuser, Kurt V. Mikkelsen, James E. Avery
The synthesis path of the C60-Buckyball fullerene from a planar precursor developed by [Scott et al., Science, 2002, 295, 5559] is investigated with density functional theory (DFT) methods.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
The synthesis path of the C60-Buckyball fullerene from a planar precursor developed by [Scott et al., Science, 2002, 295, 5559] is investigated with density functional theory (DFT) methods.
To cite this article before page numbers are assigned, use the DOI form of citation above.
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry
Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CP/~3/fkTslFGWmVM/D0CP04901H