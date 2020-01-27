27 Gennaio 2020
Breaking News

NCSI RELEASES THIRD ISSUE OF ECONOMIC OUTLOOK OF OMAN 2018

TOURISTS VISIT SALALAH DURING TOURISM SEASON 2019

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 27, 2020

PUBLIC SCHEDULE – JANUARY 27, 2020

PRESS RELEASE: BOOST FOR UK SCIENCE WITH UNLIMITED VISA OFFER TO WORLD’S…

REGIONALI, ZINGARETTI: SALVINI PERDE LE ELEZIONI, M5S STANNO AVENDO AL LORO INTERNO…

REGIONALI, MELONI: COMPLIMENTI ALLA SANTELLI, AL SUO FIANCO ON UNA TERA CHE…

REGIONALI, SALVINI: IN EMILIA UNA CAVALCATA INDIMENTICABILE, IN CALABRIA DETERMINANTI

BASKET, SPADAFORA: LA TRAGICA MORTE DI KOBE BRYANT LASCIA TUTTI SENZA PAROLE

BASKET, E’ MORTO KOBE BRYANT LEGENDA NBA

Home » SIMULATED DIGESTION OF OLIVE POMACE WATER-SOLUBLE INGREDIENT: RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE COMPOUNDS BIOACCESSIBILITY AND THEIR POTENTIAL HEALTH BENEFITS
Agenparl English Educazione Scienza e Tecnologia Social Network

SIMULATED DIGESTION OF OLIVE POMACE WATER-SOLUBLE INGREDIENT: RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE COMPOUNDS BIOACCESSIBILITY AND THEIR POTENTIAL HEALTH BENEFITS

by Redazione0

(AGENPARL) – London (United Kingdom), lun 27 gennaio 2020

Olive pomace is a semisolid by-product with a great potential as a source of bioactive compounds. Using its soluble fraction, a liquid-enriched powder (LOPP) was obtained, exhibiting a rich composition in sugars, polyphenols and minerals, with potential antioxidant, antihypertensive and antidiabetic health benefits. To validate LOPP potential as a functional ingredient the effect of the gastrointestinal tract on its bioactive composition and bioactivities was examined. Polyphenols and minerals were the most affected compounds, however, a significant bioaccessibility of potassium and hydroxytyrosol was verified ( 57 %). As a consequence, the LOPP bioactivities were only moderately affected (losses around 50%). For example, 57.82 ± 1.27 % of the recovered antioxidant activity by ORAC was serum – available. From an initial -glucosidase inhibition activity of 87.11 ± 1.04 %, at least 50% of the initial potential was kept (43.82 ± 1.14 %). Regarding initial ACE inhibitory activity (91.98 ± 3.24 %), after gastrointestinal tract losses, significant antihypertensive activity was retained in the serum-available fraction (43.4 ± 3.65 %). The colon-available fraction also exhibited an abundant composition in phenolics and minerals. LOPP showed to be a potential functional ingredient not only with potential benefits in preventing cardiovascular diseases but also in gut health.

You have access to this article



Please wait while we load your content…


Something went wrong. Try again?

Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/FO/~3/XLEEkmlBtQ8/C9FO03000J

Related posts

SIMULATED DIGESTION OF OLIVE POMACE WATER-SOLUBLE INGREDIENT: RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN THE COMPOUNDS BIOACCESSIBILITY AND THEIR POTENTIAL HEALTH BENEFITS

Redazione

ANTI-DIABETIC EFFECT OF EIGHT LAGERSTROEMIA SPECIOSA LEAF EXTRACTS BASED ON THE CONTENTS OF ELLAGITANNINS AND ELLAGIC ACID DERIVATIVES

Redazione

NCSI RELEASES THIRD ISSUE OF ECONOMIC OUTLOOK OF OMAN 2018

Redazione

RATIOMETRIC FLUORESCENT METHOD FOR CTDNA ANALYSIS BASED ON THE CONSTRUCTION OF DNA FOUR-WAY JUNCTION

Redazione

SYNTHESIS, CHARACTERIZATION, AND ANTICANCER ACTIVITY OF FOLATE γ- FERROCENYL CONJUGATES

Redazione

MITOCHONDRIA-TARGETED DELIVERY AND LIGHT CONTROLLED RELEASE OF IRON PRODRUG AND CO TO ENHANCE CANCER THERAPY BY FERROPTOSIS

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More