venerdì, Marzo 5, 2021
Agenparl

SIMPSON UNIVERSITY FOR SENIORS OFFERS APRIL CLASSES

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – REDDING (CALIFORNIA), ven 05 marzo 2021

REDDING, Calif.—Simpson University for Seniors is offering two in-person courses in April.  

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, classroom occupancy is limited. Early registration is encouraged.

Simpson University for Seniors, in its 11th year, is designed for adults of any age who love learning. The hourlong classes meet three days a week and are taught by university professors or professionals in their field of expertise. There is no required homework for these non-credit courses.

The following courses are scheduled to start April 7, meeting Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:

10:20-11:20 a.m.Catching Lightning in a Bottle: Christian Faith and Practice in American History This course will examine the role Christianity and the revival tradition has played in shaping a society and culture at key periods in American’s history. Presenter: Dr. John Ayabe 

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.Aviation in the United States A survey of the development of aviation decade by decade to educate and inform how it all works. Segments discussed will be agricultural, commercial, medical, military, private, and the National Airspace System that is managed by the Federal Aviation Administration. Presenter: William Hill, Pilot, Certified Flight Instructor 

The cost per course is $95 per person, or $145 for couples registering for the same course. Register online with a credit card at  https://connect.simpsonu.edu/2021-simpson-for-seniors.

For more information, email Glenn Schaefer at

###

Simpson University, a Christian university founded in 1921, moved to Redding in 1989 and will celebrate its centennial in 2021. In addition to offering 20 traditional undergraduate programs, the university has graduated more than 4,000 North State adults from its degree-completion program, and nearly 3,000 from its School of Education. It has a No. 7-ranked School of Nursing, a seminary, and master’s programs in counseling psychology and organizational leadership. The university has a highly ranked Veterans Success Center and partnership with the Army National Guard. Simpson has launched new programs in digital mediacomputer information systems, and engineering, and recently added athletics programs in track and field, swimming and diving, women’s wrestling, and men’s volleyball, as well as a bass fishing team ranked No. 1 in California and No. 52 in the nation. Simpson University contributes an estimated $50 million annually to Redding’s economy. It offers aggressive scholarships and is working to better serve transfer students from community colleges through its commitment to Associate Degree for Transfer agreements. Learn more about Simpson University at simpsonu.edu

Fonte/Source: https://simpsonunews.com/2021/03/05/simpson-university-for-seniors-offers-april-classes/

