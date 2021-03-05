SIMPSON UNIVERSITY FOR SENIORS OFFERS APRIL CLASSES

(AGENPARL) – REDDING (CALIFORNIA), ven 05 marzo 2021

REDDING, Calif.—Simpson University for Seniors is offering two in-person courses in April.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, classroom occupancy is limited. Early registration is encouraged.

Simpson University for Seniors, in its 11th year, is designed for adults of any age who love learning. The hourlong classes meet three days a week and are taught by university professors or professionals in their field of expertise. There is no required homework for these non-credit courses.

The following courses are scheduled to start April 7, meeting Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays:

10:20-11:20 a.m. – Catching Lightning in a Bottle: Christian Faith and Practice in American History This course will examine the role Christianity and the revival tradition has played in shaping a society and culture at key periods in American’s history. Presenter: Dr. John Ayabe

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – Aviation in the United States A survey of the development of aviation decade by decade to educate and inform how it all works. Segments discussed will be agricultural, commercial, medical, military, private, and the National Airspace System that is managed by the Federal Aviation Administration. Presenter: William Hill, Pilot, Certified Flight Instructor

The cost per course is $95 per person, or $145 for couples registering for the same course. Register online with a credit card at https://connect.simpsonu.edu/2021-simpson-for-seniors.

For more information, email Glenn Schaefer at

