SIMPLE SYNTHESIS OF CROOKED AG2TE NANOTUBES AND THEIR PHOTOELECTRICAL PROPERTIES

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 04 marzo 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ00687H, Paper

Binnian Zhong, Xinqing Wang, Yanyu Bi, Weifeng Kang, Linhui Zhang

In recent decades, silver telluride has been considered as an excellent thermoelectric material, but its photoelectric conversion performance has received little attention. In this study, we synthesized uniform crooked Ag2Te…

The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry





Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/NJ/~3/UHP3-1TTaHk/D1NJ00687H