Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1CC02685B, Communication

Byoung Yong Park, Taeho Lim, Min Su Han

Development of a simple, effective, and practical method for (Z)-selective semihydrogenation of alkynes have been considered necessary for easy-to-access applications in organic laboratory scales. Herein, (Z)-selective semihydrogenation of alkynes was…

