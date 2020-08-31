lunedì, Agosto 31, 2020
Breaking News

TAGLIO PARLAMENTARI, DI MAIO: DIAMO IL VIA A PROCESSO MODERNIZZAZIONE DEL PAESE

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: GOVERNO ALLO SBANDO, PERICOLOSO E INCAPACE. ORA SMENTISCE SÉ STESSO…

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: SOLIDARIETÀ AI FINANZIERI EROI CHE HANNO RISCHIATO LA VITA

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: SARDEGNA ASSEDIATA DAGLI SBARCHI, IL GOVERNO HA CHIUSO IN CASA…

CORONAVIRUS, LA RECESSIONE GLOBALE POTREBBE ESSERE LA PROSSIMA MINACCIA

KYRGYZ REPUBLIC INDEPENDENCE DAY

KYRGYZ REPUBLIC INDEPENDENCE DAY

KYRGYZ REPUBLIC INDEPENDENCE DAY

IMMIGRAZIONE, SALVINI: NELLA NOTTE ALTRI 450 ARRIVI A LAMPEDUSA, MENTRE IL GOVERNO…

COVID, LEGA: IL GOVERNO AVEVA INFORMAZIONI SEGRETE SUL VIRUS MA NON HA…

Agenparl

SILVER MEADOWS SUMMER

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – SINGAPORE, lun 31 agosto 2020 “Eleven-year-old Carolina’s summer — and life as she knows it — is upended when Papi loses his job, and she and her family must move from Puerto Rico to her Tía Cuca and Uncle Porter’s house in upstate New York. Now Carolina must attend Silver Meadows camp, where her bossy older cousin Gabriela rules the social scene. Just as Carolina worries she’ll have to spend the entire summer in Gabriela’s shadow, she makes a friend of her own in Jennifer, a fellow artist. Carolina gets another welcome surprise when she stumbles upon a long-abandoned cottage in the woods near the campsite and immediately sees its potential as a creative haven for making art. There, with Jennifer, Carolina begins to reclaim the parts of the life she loved in Puerto Rico and forget about how her relationship with Mami has changed and how distant Papi has become. But when the future of Silver Meadows and the cottage is thrown into jeopardy, Carolina and — to everyone’s surprise — Gabriela come up with a plan to save them. Will it work?”–Provided by publisher.

Fonte/Source: https://www.nlb.gov.sg/newarrivals/itemdetail.aspx?bid=204471652

Post collegati

植物大战僵尸.2,漫画人体的奥秘.奇异胶囊

Redazione

尸语女法医.虫卵之谜

Redazione

SILVER MEADOWS SUMMER

Redazione

DARING AND THE DUKE

Redazione

ROSE’S ICE CREAM BLISS

Redazione

THE TREATMENT

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More