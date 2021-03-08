lunedì, Marzo 8, 2021
Agenparl

SILVER-CATALYZED DOMINO INVERSE ELECTRON-DEMAND OXO-DIELS-ALDER REACTION OF 3-CYCLOPROPYLIDENEPROP-2-EN-1-ONES WITH 2,3-DIOXOPYRROLIDINES VIA CYCLOBUTANE-FUSED FURAN

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), lun 08 marzo 2021

Chem. Commun., 2021, Accepted Manuscript
DOI: 10.1039/D1CC00707F, Communication
Min Shi, Yin Wei, Yanshun Zhang
A silver-catalyzed diastereoselective one-pot domino cyclization-migration/inverse electron-demand oxo-Diels-Alder reaction has been disclosed in this paper through the in situ generated cyclobutane-fused furan intermediate with 4-vinyl-2,3-dioxopyrrolidine for the construction of 2-oxopyrrolidine-fused…
The content of this RSS Feed (c) The Royal Society of Chemistry


Fonte/Source: http://feeds.rsc.org/~r/rss/CC/~3/RQPgLmGoLC4/D1CC00707F

