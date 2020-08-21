venerdì, Agosto 21, 2020
SILK ROAD FORUM: TECHNICAL ASSISTANCE COMPLETION REPORT

(AGENPARL) – MANILA (PHILIPPINES), ven 21 agosto 2020 Technical assistance completion reports describe for technical assistance projects the expected impact, outcome and outputs; conduct of activities; evaluation and achievement of the expected outcomes; an assessment and rating; major lessons; and recommendations and follow-up actions. This document dated August 2020 is provided for the ADB project 53311-001 in Georgia.

Fonte/Source: http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/adb_whatsnew/~3/xKByUI2Ne3o/geo-53311-001-tcr

