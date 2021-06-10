(AGENPARL) – LONDON (UNITED KINGDOM), gio 10 giugno 2021

New J. Chem., 2021, Accepted Manuscript

DOI: 10.1039/D1NJ01039E, Paper

Xufeng Lin, Lishuang Ma, Shidong Zhao, Yanyan Xi, Hongyan Shang, Gaojun An, Changbo Lu

To upgrade methane to more valuable products, non-oxidative coupling of methane (NOCM) is a hopeful method. This work investigates the mechanism and evaluates the feasibility of silica-supported single-site niobium (Nb)…

