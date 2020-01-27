27 Gennaio 2020
SIKORSKY STATEMENT ON JANUARY 26, 2020, S-76B ACCIDENT IN CALABASAS, CALIF.

(AGENPARL) – Bethesda, Md., lun 27 gennaio 2020

Sikorsky Statement on January 26, 2020, S-76B Accident in Calabasas, Calif.

We extend our sincerest condolences to all those affected by today’s Sikorsky S-76B accident in Calabasas, California. We have been in contact with the NTSB and stand ready to provide assistance and support to the investigative authorities and our customer.  Safety is our top priority; if there are any actionable findings from the investigation, we will inform our S-76 customers.

Fonte/Source: https://news.lockheedmartin.com/2020-01-26-Sikorsky-Statement-on-January-26-2020-S-76B-Accident-in-Calabasas-Calif

