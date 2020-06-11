giovedì, Giugno 11, 2020
SIERRA LEONE : REQUEST FOR DISBURSEMENT UNDER THE RAPID CREDIT FACILITY-PRESS RELEASE; STAFF REPORT; AND STATEMENT BY THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR FOR SIERRA LEONE

(AGENPARL) – WASHINGTON (DC), gio 11 giugno 2020

Sierra Leone : Request for Disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility-Press Release; Staff Report; and Statement by the Executive Director for Sierra Leone

Author/Editor:

International Monetary Fund. African Dept.

Publication Date:

June 10, 2020

Electronic Access:

Free Download.

Use the free Adobe Acrobat Reader to view this PDF file

Summary:

The COVID-19 pandemic is severely impacting the Sierra Leonean economy, threatening to wipe out the hard-won gains since the Ebola health crisis just five years ago. The sharp contraction in external demand, and disruptions to mining production and exports are straining the external and fiscal accounts. Proactive measures vital to contain the spread of the crisis are dampening economic activity. The already tight financing situation and fragile health sector, and vast development needs, limit the authorities’ ability to reallocate resources within and across sectors.

Series:

Country Report No. 2020/196

Subject:

Rapid Credit Facility (RCF)

English

Publication Date:

June 10, 2020

ISBN/ISSN:

/1934-7685

Stock No:

1SLEEA

Format:

Paper

Pages:

44

Fonte/Source: https://www.imf.org/en/Publications/CR/Issues/2020/06/10/Sierra-Leone-Request-for-Disbursement-under-the-Rapid-Credit-Facility-Press-Release-Staff-49499

