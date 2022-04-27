(AGENPARL) – mer 27 aprile 2022 You are subscribed to Press Releases for U.S. Department of State. This information has recently been updated, and is now available.

04/27/2022 12:01 AM EDT

Antony J. Blinken, Secretary of State

On behalf of the United States of America, I congratulate the people of Sierra Leone as you celebrate the 61st anniversary of your independence.

The relationship between Sierra Leone and the United States is long-standing and built on shared values. We remain dedicated to working together to improve public health, facilitate regional peace and stability, and support inclusive economic development. We are committed to partnering with Sierra Leone to strengthen democracy and uphold democratic norms, both in our home countries and around the world, for the benefit and security of all of our citizens.

The United States stands proudly with our Sierra Leonean partners as you celebrate your Independence Day.

