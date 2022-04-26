(AGENPARL) – mar 26 aprile 2022 [Office of the Lieutenant Governor]

News Release

April 26, 2022

“SHUT UP AND LISTEN” with Renowned CBC Broadcaster Shelagh Rogers

Next Presentation in the Lieutenant-Governor’s Conversations & Celebrations Series of Free Public Events Celebrating Manitoba’s Ceremonial Home

Lt.-Gov. Janice C. Filmon is pleased to resume the Conversations and Celebrations event series – a monthly gathering of fascinating and entertaining people from across this great province and beyond. Lt.-Gov. Filmon developed this initiative to honour the 135th birthday of Government House during 2018. Based on the overwhelming success of these monthly free public events, the program will resume with COVID protocols in place. The next event will be Tuesday, May 10 at Government House. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Shelagh Rogers has interviewed thousands of Canadians over more than four decades at CBC Radio. But she feels that she has been a good listener for only the past 10 of those 40 years. Ten years ago, she met an elder she knew at the Northern National Event of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. She had not realized the elder was a residential school survivor. She began to pepper her with questions. Finally, the elder said, “Shelagh, you have to just shut up and listen.” This changed Rogers in a profound way. She learned a new way of listening and paying attention, and how silence can speak volumes. This evening is sure to be both entertaining and informative, as Rogers shares her wisdom and stories as only she can.

In her role as lieutenant-governor as well as in her private life, Lt.-Gov. Filmon embraces the role of community connector. Her vision for Conversations & Celebrations is to continue to find meaningful ways to bring Manitobans together to learn and celebrate unique talents, abilities and perspectives by embracing the rich diversity of this province and its people.

“It is so wonderful to be able to welcome Manitobans back to Government House,” said Lt.-Gov. Filmon. “In addition to the social interaction that we have all missed, people are leaving Government House at the end of the evening with their hearts and minds full, eyes wide open to the great things happening in our province and beyond, and inspired to make a difference.”

Events run from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., on the second Tuesday of each month.

Those wishing to attend must register in advance with the Office of the Lieutenant Governor by calling 204-945-2753. Vaccine cards/QR codes with supporting identification as well as masks are required for everyone attending Government House events.

Registration is now open. Seating is limited. There is no cost to attend.

