Shri Sanjay Dhotre inaugurates BHARAT AIRFIBER , a last mile telecom connectivity solution based on Radio Network

Shri. Sanjay Dhotre, Union Minister of State for HRD, Electronics, Communication, and IT, Govt Of India, inaugurated today “Bharat Air Fibre Services” at Akola in Maharashtra. With inauguration of Bharat Air Fibre services, residents of Akola & Washim district will get Wireless Internet Connections on demand.

The Bharat Air Fibre services are introduced by BSNL as part of digital India initiates by the Government of India and it aims of providing Wireless Connectivity in the range of 20 KMs from the BSNL Locations and thus customers at remote places also will be benefitted as BSNL comes with cheapest services with support of Telecom Infrastructure Partners (TIPs).

BSNL is providing the “Bharat Air Fibre Services” through local business partners of BSNL from Akola & Washim District and these services will give fastest internet connectivity in quick time. These services are special and different from other operators as BSNL is providing unlimited free voice calling.

When BSNL will be increasing its customer base with this high Technology services, at the same time BSNL is giving a great opportunity to local residents of Akola and Washim District to join hands with BSNL as Telecom Infrastructure Partners. They will earn regular monthly income of about one lakh per month thereby becoming self-reliable under “Atma Nirbhar Bharat” initiatives of Govt of India.

These Bharat Air Fibre services opens new way of fastest Wireless internet connectivity as well Voice services in reasonable cost. BSNL provides Bharat Air Fibre connectivity upto 100 Mbps speed. BSNL is offering attractive Broadband plans in Wireline & Wireless segments and during lockdown BSNL has come up as most reliable brand for Internet connectivity there by successfully implementing the Work From Home started by Government as well as many private firms.

BSNL is successfully providing Landline/ Broadband & Fibre FTTH connections. In Month July 20, BSNL has provided 15000 FTTH connections in Maharashtra Circle and 162000 FTTH connections throughout India. These are the spectacular achievements during strict lockdown and pandemic COVID 19.

With launch of Wireless Bharat Air Fibre, more connections will be provided on demand in very quick time. BSNL appeals to all residents of Akola & Washim District to avail these quality & most affordable services.

