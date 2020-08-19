mercoledì, Agosto 19, 2020
SHRI. KISHOR RUNGTA, C&MD , FACT HAS ASSUMED CHARGE AS CHAIRMAN OF FERTILISERS ASSOCIATION OF INDIA, SOUTHERN REGION

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), mer 19 agosto 2020

Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers

Shri. Kishor Rungta, C&MD , FACT  has assumed charge as Chairman of Fertilisers Association of India, Southern Region 

Posted On:
19 AUG 2020 4:39PM by PIB Delhi

Shri. Kishor Rungta, C&MD , The Fertilizers And Chemicals Travancore Ltd(FACT)  has assumed charge as Chairman of Fertilisers Association of India, Southern Region (FAI SR).

The Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) is an elite body that represents the fertiliser manufacturers, distributors, importers, equipment manufacturers, research institutes and suppliers of inputs.

The ‘FAI SR’ covers stakeholders from the states  of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh & Telangana. 

FAI aims to bring together all concerned with the production, marketing and use of fertilisers.

The Regional Office focuses primarily on issues and have continuous liaison with the fertiliser manufacturers operating in the region, the state governments and other local authorities.” 

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1646955

