(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), gio 06 agosto 2020

Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Shri Arjun Munda Flags off “Medicine Van” for Bihar flood Victims





Posted On:

06 AUG 2020 2:36PM by PIB Delhi

Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs flags off “Medicine Van” for flood victims of Bihar here today. The medicine support of Rs. 15 Lakh has been provided by the Thakurdwra Trust, Jorbhag, Delhi. Around two thousands volunteers are working on ground to serve the flood victims.

Addressing on the occasion Shri Arjun Munda lauded the noble efforts of Shri Bhore Lal, Retd. IAS officer and his teammates of Thakurdwara Trust for their selfless service to the society and hoped that the efforts of his team will serve the flood victims of Bihar in their hour of need. He thanked the Thakurdwara Trust for their generous support.

*****

NB/SK/jk/MoTA/06.08.2020

(Release ID: )

Visitor Counter : 36

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1643729