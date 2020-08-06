giovedì, Agosto 6, 2020
Breaking News

IL PAPA AL GOVERNATORE DI HIROSHIMA: SOLO SENZA ARMI NUCLEARI PUò FIORIRE…

CALL FOR TENDER: REBUILDING BETTER: OPPORTUNITIES AND RISKS IN THE CONTEXT OF…

AAIB REPORT: AIRBUS A320-214 DEPARTURE FROM INCORRECT RUNWAY INTERSECTION.

L. ELETTORALE: SISTO (FI), è PICCIO DEL PD PER ‘UCCIDERE’ AVVERSARI E…

COMUNICATO CISL MEDICI – DOTT.SSA ANNALISA BETTIN

CORONAVIRUS, BRASILE: 1.000 MORTI GIORNALIERI PER PIù DI UN MESE

AMBASSADOR OF BELARUS V.BRIL MEETS FEDERAL MINISTER OF AGRICULTURE AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT…

ESPLOSIONI A BEIRUT,PORTAVOCE DEL MINISTERO DELLA SANITà RIDA MOUSSAOUI: ALMENO 137 I…

L’ESPLOSIONE IN LIBANO UCCIDE ALMENO 100, FERENDO OLTRE 4.000

GLI USA ADOTTANO MISURE PER SALVAGUARDARE LA PROPRIETÀ’ INTELLETTUALE E LA PRIVACY…

Agenparl

SHRI ARJUN MUNDA FLAGS OFF “MEDICINE VAN” FOR BIHAR FLOOD VICTIMS

by Redazione00

(AGENPARL) – NEW DELHI (INDIA), gio 06 agosto 2020

Ministry of Tribal Affairs

Shri Arjun Munda Flags off “Medicine Van” for Bihar flood Victims

Posted On:
06 AUG 2020 2:36PM by PIB Delhi

Shri Arjun Munda, Union Minister for Tribal Affairs flags off “Medicine Van” for flood victims of Bihar here today. The medicine support of Rs. 15 Lakh has been provided by the Thakurdwra Trust, Jorbhag, Delhi. Around two thousands volunteers are working on ground to serve the flood victims.

Addressing on the occasion Shri Arjun Munda lauded the noble efforts of Shri Bhore Lal, Retd. IAS officer and his teammates of Thakurdwara Trust for their selfless service to the society and hoped that the efforts of his team will serve the flood victims of Bihar in their hour of need. He thanked the Thakurdwara Trust for their generous support.

*****

NB/SK/jk/MoTA/06.08.2020

(Release ID: )
Visitor Counter : 36

Fonte/Source: https://pib.gov.in/PressReleaseIframePage.aspx?PRID=1643729

Post collegati

SHRI ARJUN MUNDA FLAGS OFF “MEDICINE VAN” FOR BIHAR FLOOD VICTIMS

Redazione

INDIA’S COVID-19 RECOVERY RATE CLIMBS TO 67.62%, AS TOTAL RECOVERIES CROSS 13.2 LAKH

Redazione

MINISTRY OF HRD AND MYGOV JOINTLY ORGANISE ONLINE ESSAY COMPETITION

Redazione

THE UNION MINISTER FOR JAL SHAKTI, SHRI GAJENDRA SINGH SHEKHAWAT CALLING ON THE VICE PRESIDENT, SHRI M. VENKAIAH NAIDU, IN NEW DELHI ON AUGUST 06, 2020.

Redazione

THE UNION MINISTER FOR JAL SHAKTI, SHRI GAJENDRA SINGH SHEKHAWAT PRESENTING A COPY OF THE REPORT ON THE PROGRESS MADE BY THE MINISTRY IN THE PAST YEAR TO THE VICE PRESIDENT, SHRI M. VENKAIAH NAIDU, IN NEW DELHI ON AUGUST 06, 2020.

Redazione

THE VICE PRESIDENT, SHRI M. VENKAIAH NAIDU ATTENDS THE FIRST SUSHMA SWARAJ MEMORIAL LECTURE, THROUGH VIDEO CONFERENCING, IN NEW DELHI ON AUGUST 06, 2020.

Redazione

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More